1st session of 18th Lok Sabha concludes, witnesses productivity of 103 pc amid stormy debate on several issues

NEW DELHI: The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which commenced on June 24, witnessed a productivity of 103 per cent in seven sittings of the house.

The first session concluded on Tuesday.

Concerning the business of the House, Speaker Om Birla informed that the first session lasted for about 30 hours and 40 minutes.

He also informed that Lok Sabha recorded 103 percent productivity during the Session.

"During the Session, 539 Members took the oath," Birla said. Referring to the election of Speaker,of Lok Sabha held on June 26, Birla expressed gratitude for electing him as Speaker for the second time through voice vote. On June 26, also, the Prime Minister introduced the Council of Ministers to the House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was appointed as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Om Birla informed the House that the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on 27 June, 2024 lasted for more than 18 hours and 68 Members participated in the discussion. In addition, 25 Members laid out their speeches. The discussion concluded with the reply of the Prime Minister on Tuesday. While a total of 41 matters were taken up under Rule 377, three statements were made under Direction 73A.

This apart, 338 papers were laid during the Session. The Lok Sabha Speaker expressed his gratitude to Bhartruhari Mahtab, Pro-tem Speaker for the smooth conduct of proceedings during the aath of the Members and election of the Speaker. He also thanked the Prime Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leaders of Parties, and Members of the House for their contributions to running the House smoothly.

The session witnessed stormy debate from the Opposition on various issues like NEET exams, paper leaks, and the Agniveer Scheme. In his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon, during the debate on the motion of thanks on President Draupadi Murmu's address, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of preaching and spreading violence and hatred. His remarks drew protests from the Treasury benches.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others, stood up to express their protest and rebut the Congress MP's remarks. The BJP leaders accused the Congress MP "of speaking lies, misleading the House, and terming the entire Hindu community violent." The Congress hit back with counter-allegations against the Modi government.

However, Gandhi backed his remarks, stating that the entire BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) do not represent the entire Hindu community. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj moved a notice under Rule 115 in Lok Sabha over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House on July 1. In the notice, Bansuri Swaraj drew the Speaker's attention to the alleged mistakes and inaccuracies in the speech delivered by Rahul Gandhi on Monday in Lok Sabha, on the discussion over Motion of Thanks to the President's speech.

Responding to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Hindu Community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus of being violent and this country will not forget it for centuries. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister targeted Rahul Gandhi and said that "Jiske darshan hote hai uske pradarshan nahi hote hai" (the deity who is worshipped and sought, their depiction is not used to gain publicity).

"Today, there is a conspiracy to falsely accuse Hindus, a serious conspiracy is unfolding. It has been said that Hindus are violent. This is your culture, this is your character, this is your thinking, this is your hatred. These are the actions against Hindus in this country. This country will not forget it for centuries," PM Modi said. PM Modi also took a veiled jibe at the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over the Lok Sabha election results and said that Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the people's mind that they have defeated us but in reality, "Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai." "This is the first time in Congress's history that they have not crossed the 100-seat mark three times in a row.

This is the third biggest defeat in the history of Congress. It would have been better if Congress had accepted its defeat and respected the mandate of the people but they are busy doing some 'Sirsasana' and Congress and its ecosystem are trying to establish in the minds of the citizens of India that they have defeated us," he said. "A little child goes out with a bicycle and if he falls and starts crying, his elder says that look, the ant got crushed. You're riding the bicycle well.

'Bachhe ka mann behlane ka kaam chal raha hai'," PM Modi added. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after the House adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address following the reply to the debate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the conclusion of PM Modi's reply to the debate, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh moved a motion in the House condemning the behaviour of opposition members.

He said the opposition members have violated the parliamentary traditions. Speaker Om Birla said the conduct of opposition members was not in accordance with the parliamentary traditions. He emphasised that the House runs according to rules and will do so. Home Minister Amit Shah supported the motion moved by Rajnath Singh which was adopted by the House by voice vote. The BJP-led NDA formed its third successive government following the Lok Sabha polls. While the NDA won 293 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 243 seats.

