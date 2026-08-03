19 ministers inducted into CM Shivakumar-led cabinet in Karnataka

Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal sent a communication to Shivakumar regarding the Congress high command's approval of 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.

However, Gayathri Shanthegowda, whose name was on the final list cleared by the Congress high command, was not sworn in on Monday, leaving the Karnataka cabinet without a woman minister.

An earlier list included Bhatkal MLA Mankala Vaidya, who was a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, but he was subsequently replaced by S S Mallikarjun, also a former Minister.