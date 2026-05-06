18 of 28 track-related derailments in 2025–26 occurred at turnouts: Railway Board

Turnouts, also known as points and crossings, are those track segments which allow trains to go from one track to another.

"Out of 28 derailments on engineering accounts (track-related issues) during 2025-26, 18 cases (about 65 per cent) have occurred on turnouts. Accordingly, turnouts should continue to be a major focus area in track maintenance," the Railway Board said in a recent letter to all its zones.