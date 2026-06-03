21 killed in fire in south Delhi hotel; several foreigners among dead

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asian and African countries, officials said, adding that the death toll may rise as a number of the injured are in critical condition. The people rescued also include the relatives of the patients who are being treated at a nearby private hospital.

The blaze erupted at the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a congested locality in Malviya Nagar.

Earlier, officials said the fire started around 8.30 am at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, but police later clarified that it was sparked in the hotel building.

More than 40 people were rescued and rushed to hospital where 21 were declared brought dead.

The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to fire officer A K Malik.