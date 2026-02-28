20 dead, 6 critically injured in Andhra Pradesh cracker unit explosion, CM to visit spot

"We have information that 20 people were killed in the incident," Kakinada Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav told PTI.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha told PTI that six people were critically injured in the cracker unit blast.

Anitha said she was on her way to the blast site.

Tourism Minister K Durgesh said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to visit the site.