17,581 raids conducted across UP since Mar 12 to check black marketing of LPG cylinders, 17 held

During this period, 17 people were arrested, the government said in a statement issued late on Monday night.

Following directives issued from the chief secretary, district administrations across the state are actively monitoring the situation. District supply officers and local administrative officials are conducting regular inspections to ensure timely availability of gas cylinders and fuel to consumers, it said.

To ensure smooth supply of petrol, diesel and LPG across the state, and curb black marketing, 17,581 raids and inspections have been carried out across the state since March 12, the statement said.

During this period, 33 FIRs were registered against LPG distributors and 189 FIRs were registered in other cases, leading to the arrest of 17 people. Additionally, prosecution proceedings were initiated against 224 people.