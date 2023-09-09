170 guests on list of G20 special dinner to be hosted by President Murmu

NEW DELHI: A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees of the G20 dinner hosted by President Draupadi Murmu in the national capital. Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner that will be held at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday (September 9).

The event's host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will join the dinner party. However, leaders from other political parties have not been invited.

The list of cabinet ministers who are going to attend the event include, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, S Jaishankar, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi.