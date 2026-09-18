17-year-old raped, stabbed to death in Delhi; 3 minors among four held

According to police, the girl and the accused persons were known to each other. They allegedly drank together inside a tempo before the girl was sexually assaulted, stabbed to death and her body disposed of.

Police said the girl’s decomposed body was found near Jaipal Rana’s field on Kushak Road on September 13. Some parts of the body had also been eaten by stray dogs, and one of her hands was found separated from the body, police added.

The girl had not been reported missing by her family. Police said her family told them that she would often leave home and return after a few days.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. As there was no apparent eyewitness and the identity of the perpetrators was initially unknown, police teams analysed more than 50 CCTV cameras covering the area and adjoining routes.