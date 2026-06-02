17-year-old appears before Par panel, points out anomalies in CBSE's tendering process for OSM

Sarthak's presentation was made in the presence of CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary, School Education, Sanjay Kumar, along with other officials of the Ministry of Education and the board.

The CBSE handed over a report to the panel members, presenting their side on the problems faced by students, and assured the MPs that the glitches that appeared on its portal have since been rectified and students now have time till June 6 to apply for re-evaluation of their answersheets.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House Annexe amid growing concerns of students on glitches, alleged discrepancies in evaluation and challenges faced by them during the Class 12 post-result verification.