17 maritime job aspirants duped of Rs 41 lakh in Navi Mumbai; 2 fraudsters held

Two persons have been arrested and the police have registered a case against 12 accused, they said.

The police's Financial Intelligence Unit initially received a complaint regarding the cheating of six candidates under the pretext of foreign ship placements.

The fraudsters allegedly operated a bogus company from a mall at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, falsely claiming a valid RPSL (Recruitment and Placement Services License) registered with the Director General of Shipping, the officials said.