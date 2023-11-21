17 hospitalised after consuming 'biryani' in K’taka village

CHIKKAMAGALURU: At least 17 people, including nine women, fell ill and were hospitalised after eating 'biryani' in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, said officials on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Maravanji village in Kadur taluk. The biryani was prepared for a private function on Sunday. However, the victims consumed the remaining biryani on Monday and subsequently fell ill.

Family members and villagers developed symptoms of vomiting and loose motion after consuming the stale biryani. As the symptoms worsened, the victims were taken in ambulances to the Kadur Public Hospital.

After administering treatment, doctors stated that the victims were now out of danger. Authorities said they suspect it to be a case of food poisoning. Kadur Congress MLA K.S. Anand visited the hospital.