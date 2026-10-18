17 dead in stampede at Kolkata puja pandal

Thirty-five people were brought to a hospital, and 17 of them were feared dead, sources said. As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited a state-run hospital where the injured were taken, a senior officer said.

Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital.