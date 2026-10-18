17 dead in stampede at Kolkata puja pandal

KOLKATA: At least 17 people were feared dead in a stampede following a crowd surge at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, police sources said.
Thirty-five people were brought to a hospital, and 17 of them were feared dead, sources said. As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited a state-run hospital where the injured were taken, a senior officer said.
Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital.
Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said. Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked about the stampede-like situation at Chorbagan puja pandal.
“Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chorbagan puja pandal. I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time,” she said.