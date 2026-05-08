16 years after Naxals killed 76 security men in Chhattisgarh, HC upholds acquittal of 10 accused

The case pertains to the deadly Maoist ambush carried out on April 6, 2010, in the forests of Tadmetla village under Chintagufa police station limits. The site at the time was in Dantewada district but is now part of Sukma district.

A team of the 62nd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with state police personnel, was on an area domination patrol when heavily armed Maoists opened fire, killing 75 CRPF troopers and one state policeman.Ten persons were arrested in the case and a chargesheet was filed against them before the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Konta, and the matter was later committed to the Sessions Court in Dantewada. They were charged under Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act for offences including criminal conspiracy, rioting and dacoity with murder. On January 7, 2013, the Additional Sessions Judge, Dantewada, acquitted all 10 accused, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt. Two of the 10 acquitted persons have since died.