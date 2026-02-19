16-year-old girl sexually assaulted by trio in Hyderabad

Another minor boy, who was involved in the crime, is still absconding and efforts are on to apprehend him, they said.

According to police, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at Narsingi police station on February 17 stating that her daughter left for school on February 16 and did not return home, following which a FIR was registered.

During an investigation, the girl was traced and rescued at Chengicherla on February 18, a police release said.