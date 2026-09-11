15K cops, 200 paramilitary companies, traffic curbs - Delhi under tight security for BRICS Summit

With around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras across Delhi, the capital is under a thick blanket of security for the two-day 18th BRICS Summit starting Saturday.

Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that there will be no shutdown of the city, but commuters should expect temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions on routes used by VVIP convoys.

Traffic will continue to move normally wherever security arrangements permit, officials said, adding that stoppages during the movement of foreign dignitaries will not have a fixed duration and vehicles will be released in phases depending on the security situation and prevailing ground conditions.

Arrangements have been put in place to ensure maximum security for the visiting dignitaries while causing minimum inconvenience to the public, officials said.