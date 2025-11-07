Begin typing your search...

    The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

    150 years of Vande Mataram: PM releases stamp, coin
    In this screengrab from a video posted on Nov. 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during an event marking 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated year-long commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark 150 years of the national song.

    He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

    The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

    The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath".

