15 killed as truck mows down devotees outside Gwalior temple; CM orders probe, action against 9 cops

The paddy-laden truck, bearing a Punjab registration number, entered a no-entry zone on Chinar Road at around 1.30 am, crashed into several devotees waiting for darshan and roadside shops before hitting the Sheetla Mata temple's entrance gate, they said.

The impact brought down a section of the temple wall, trapping people under the debris, officials said.

The truck driver fled the scene, and police teams were searching for him, they added.

An investigator said the truck’s brakes may have failed, forcing the driver to swerve left in a desperate attempt to control the vehicle. Had it continued straight, he said, it would have ploughed into at least 600 to 700 devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for each injured.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 for other injured persons. The government will also bear the treatment expenses of the seriously injured, he said.

The CM ordered a probe into the incident, along with the removal of the area's City Superintendent of Police and suspension of eight other police personnel for negligence.

He said the accident occurred because the truck entered a prohibited area, and directed the district administration to conduct a fact-based inquiry and submit a report.

The accident occurred outside the 125-year-old Sheetla Mata temple, located about 20 km from Gwalior city, where thousands of devotees had gathered for Navratri prayers and were waiting for darshan.

Fifteen persons were killed and more than 25 others, including two police personnel, were injured, officials said.

Vehicles are supposed to be parked about a kilometre from the shrine, raising questions about how the truck entered the restricted area where, according to some people, not even a bicycle could pass.

Acting Inspector General of Police Asit Yadav told PTI that the impact brought down a wall on the temple's left side.

The truck had broken through police barricades while speeding towards the shrine, Collector Ruchika Chouhan told reporters.