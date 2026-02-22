15 injured as bus overturns on Pipariya-Chhindwara route in Madhya Pradesh

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. when the bus, bearing registration number MP-04-PA-2644, lost control and overturned on the roadside. Police suspect overspeeding or a possible mechanical fault as the cause of the accident, although preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was moving at high speed, causing the driver to lose control. Fortunately, the bus was carrying relatively few passengers at the time, preventing a potentially more serious tragedy.

Police said preliminary findings also suggest that the steering mechanism may have locked suddenly, contributing to the accident. Upon receiving information, personnel from Mahuljhir police station rushed to the spot and, with the assistance of local residents, rescued the injured passengers and shifted them to Tamia Hospital for immediate medical treatment. According to police officials, 10 to 11 passengers who sustained serious injuries were later referred to the Community Health Centre in Pipariya for further treatment, while those with minor injuries were provided first aid and discharged. "Three persons are reported to be in critical condition," a police official said.