15 electrocuted in transformer blast at Namami Gange site in U’khand

CHAMOLI: Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The dead included three home guards and one policeman, the official said.

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said the police had gone to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution of a person working on the project site late on Tuesday.

At that time, a surge of electricity at the same spot hit the police personnel and the curious onlookers, leading to the deaths and injuries.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan told PTI that 15 people died in the accident and added that an investigation is underway.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital while some are being taken by helicopter to AIIMS-Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.