144 people dead, 191 missing in Kerala landslides: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that 144 bodies were recovered from the landslides-hit areas of Wayanad district with around 191 people still missing.

Vijayan said that over 200 people were admitted to hospitals and 5,592 people were rescued from the landslides-ravaged areas of the high-range district.

Besides that, 8,017 people, including children and pregnant women, relocated to the 82 camps functioning in that district, he said in a press conference here.

According to the district administration, the numbers of those who died are expected to increase even more and hundreds are feared to be buried under the debris.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.