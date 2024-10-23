14 trains in SECR zone cancelled due to cyclone Dana

RAIPUR: As many as 14 trains passing through the South East Central Railway (SECR) zone have been cancelled on account of cyclonic storm 'Dana' which is expected to make landfall on the neighbouring Odisha coast by October 25, an official said on Wednesday.

The LTT-Puri Express, Durg-Puri Express, Brahmapur-Surat Express, Puri-Durg Express, Puri-Ajmer Express, Puri-Ahmedabad Express and Puri-Rishikesh Express will be cancelled on Thursday, a public relations officer of the Railways said here.

Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express and Puri-Nizamuddin Express will remain cancelled on October 25 while Rishikesh-Puri Utkal Express and Surat-Brahmapur Express were cancelled on October 23, he said.

The Gandhidham-Puri Express was cancelled on October 22, Ajmer-Puri Express on October 29 and Ahmedabad-Puri Express on October 26.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier on Wednesday said the cyclone was likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port, separated by around 70 km, on early Friday.