ByANIANI|26 Dec 2023 8:28 AM GMT
14 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi-NCR
NEW DELHI: The Northern Railways informed that 14 trains have been affected so far in the northern zone due to the dense fog prevailing over the national capital on Tuesday.

"As on today, 14 trains are affected due to fog or less visibility in the Northern Zone of Indian Railways," a statement of the Chief Public Relations Officer said.

The trains arriving late in Delhi include Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti, Allahabad-New Delhi Prayagraj, Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla, Gaya-New Delhi Magadh Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani, Durg-Nizamuddin Samparkkranti, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express, Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana, Habibgang-New Delhi Bhopal Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express and Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express.

