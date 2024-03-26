14 priests hurt in Mahakal temple fire in Ujjain

UJJAIN: At least 14 priests including ‘sevaks’ were injured in a fire that broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakal temple in Ujjain early Monday during the famous ‘bhasma aarti’ ritual, an official said.

The blaze started at 5:50 am as ‘gulal’ or coloured powder fell on the puja thali that contained burning camphor, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the fire may have been caused by chemicals in ‘gulal’.

“Fourteen priests including sevaks (servitors) suffered burn injuries. The fire started as ‘gulal’ (coloured powder used during rituals) fell on the puja thali that contained burning ‘kapoor’ (camphor). It later spread on the floor and turned into a blaze, “ the collector said. He said some of the injured are being treated in the district hospital here, while eight others have sought treatment in Indore.

Singh further said a magisterial probe has been ordered which will be conducted by Zila Panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena and Additional Collector Anukool Jain, and a report will be submitted in three days.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi termed the incident “very painful “.