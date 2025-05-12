13 dead, 14 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur

RAIPUR: Thirteen people, all women and children, died, and 14 were injured in a collision between a trailer and a goods truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

Four children and nine women died in the accident that took place late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said 35 persons, mostly members of a family, were returning from a family function in Bana-Bansari village when the goods truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction and went on to hit another heavy vehicle.

After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot, and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur.

District collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot.

Police have registered a case, and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.

Chief Minister Sai expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured persons.

Sai has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons.