124 train crews trained for Vande Bharat operations in SR

CHENNAI: With the zone set to get its fourth Vande Bharat Express train in a few days, Southern Railway (SR) has trained 124 train crews (A loco pilot and assistant loco pilot per crew) to work on Vande Bharat trains on rotation basis.

An official communique from Southern Railway said that in order to equip loco pilots in the operation of Vande Bharat, which is capable of running at 160kmph and clocks 130 kmph in sections like Chennai – Arakkonam, a series of intensive training programmes have been conducted.

Theoretical and induction training imparted at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Electrical Training Centre in Ghaziabad and Zonal Electric Traction Training Centre at Avadi in Chennai. The zone hasl also provided hands-on training for staff to operate the VB train safely. The statement said that SR is equipped with 124 sets of training crew (a total of 248 loco pilots and assistant loco pilots) to work on VB Express on rotation basis. Among the crew-friendly features provided to ensure safer operations are wide screens provided for better vision, ergonomic seats for the crew, signal exchange larpps, cruise control to maintain constant speed in loop lines, caution order spots and air conditioning facility in the cabin.

An automatic tripping facility and video display in front and rear to view the OHE condition and voice communication facility between guard and loco pilot have been provided to improve safety.