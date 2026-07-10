12-year-old boy dead, two injured as portion of house collapses in Thane

THANE: A 12-year-old boy died and two others were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in Thane West on Friday, civic officials said.
The incident took place around 3:35pm in Azad Nagar area of Brahmand, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
The incident occurred at Madras Chawl, located next to the Missionary Chapel Church, he added.
Local officials said the structure involved was a ground-plus-one-storey house estimated to be around 25 to 30 years old.
"A portion of this structure's gallery suddenly collapsed onto an adjacent house where three members of a family were sleeping. Jaykumar Jaiswal (12) sustained severe injuries and was rushed to civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," an official said.
Urmila Jaiswal (35) and Vinit Jaiswal (9) suffered head injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Titan Hospital in Manpada, the official added.
"Three adjacent houses within Madras Chawl have been vacated as a precautionary measure. Further structural assessments and clearing operations are currently being carried out by the Majiwada Ward Committee, Public Works Department (PWD), and the Encroachment Department," he said.
Two fire tenders, one rescue vehicle, one disaster management utility vehicle and an ambulance were part of the search and rescue operations at the site, he said.
Among those who monitored the relief operations included Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Tayde, Assistant Commissioner Sonal Kale, Chief Fire Officer Girish Zalke, and RDMC chief Tadvi along with local representative Lahu Patil.