12-year-old boy dead, two injured as portion of house collapses in Thane

The incident took place around 3:35pm in Azad Nagar area of Brahmand, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The incident occurred at Madras Chawl, located next to the Missionary Chapel Church, he added.

Local officials said the structure involved was a ground-plus-one-storey house estimated to be around 25 to 30 years old.