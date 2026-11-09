12 killed in two fire incidents in MP on Diwali; infant dies in mother's lap in Katni

Among the deceased in Katni was a two-month-old infant, who died in his mother's lap, a sight that moved onlookers to tears, eyewitnesses said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

A fire broke out at the three-storey house of goldsmith Kundan Lal Soni in Mahavir Ward of Chhapara town in Seoni district between 4 and 4.30 am on Monday.

Ten family members were present in the house. Six of them died, while four were injured and rescued, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Apoorva Bhalavi told PTI over the phone from the scene.