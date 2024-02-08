12 arrested in UP for using unfair means in recruitment exam

BAGHPAT: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said it has arrested 12 people from Baghpat involved in using unfair means in the UP Police Online Computer Operator Recruitment Examination.

Those arrested had been hired as solvers, Brijesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police of STF, said. He added that the leader of the gang was arrested as well.

According to Singh, police found that the question papers of some candidates were solved through remote access software in return for money.

The arrests were made in the Awas Vikas Colony Baraut. Singh said the gang leader was identified as Rachit Chaudhary.

Three laptops, a desktop computer, eight mobiles, eight admit cards and other things have been recovered from them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to charge Rs 4 to 5 lakh from each candidate for solving their papers via remote access.

A case has been registered against those arrested and further investigations are underway.