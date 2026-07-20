11 killed in J-K rain fury; search on for 7 missing in Poonch, Rajouri

Seven people went missing as persistent heavy rain hampered rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Seven people, including two children, were buried alive after a landslide triggered by heavy rain brought down their mud house in the upper reaches of Loran in Poonch, officials said.

Villagers pulled out from the debris the seven deceased, who were identified as Zahida Begum, 38, her son Manan Rafiq and daughter Aleesa, aged six and four, her brother-in-law Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, 27, sisters-in-law Shamim Akhter, 33, and Shabnam Bano, 31, nephew Mohd Irfan, 17 -- all residents of Arigam village of Mandi Tehsil, the officials said.

Earlier in the day, a passenger bus was hit by a rock that rolled down from a hillock near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district.

Two people, Kulwant Singh and Manish Kumar, died in the incident reported at around 9.30 am, and six were injured.

The highway was blocked for an extended period as a couple of private cars were hit by boulders. No one was hurt in that incident.

In the Kashtigarh area of the district, a woman identified as Shiv Devi was killed after being hit by a stone near her house.