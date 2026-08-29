11 districts of Jharkhand facing rainfall deficit with Pakur highest at 54 pc

The deficiency is due to "uneven rainfall distribution, caused by various factors including El Niño and local phenomena", Ranchi Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Abhishek Anand told PTI.

El Niño is characterised by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific.

Jharkhand's overall rainfall deficiency is at 10 per cent, which comes under the normal category, the RMC deputy director said.