"Over 140 patients were admitted to Shija Hospital and over 41 patients at Babina Hospital. The death toll has touched 11 during the last 48 hours. The patients are undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under the close supervision of the doctors," he said.

"A medical team, led by a Specialist in General Medicine, along with essential medicines, has left for Chandel District to strengthen on-ground treatment and response", he said adding, "The government will conduct an enquiry and the culprits will be punished."

Joint Managing Director of Shija Hospitals, Chetan K, told reporters that the patients admitted to the hospital reported symptoms of dizziness, stomach pain and other complications.

"Some patients are also undergoing hemodialysis", he added.