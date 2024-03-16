Begin typing your search...

100 factory workers injured in boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

16 March 2024
Visual from the spot

CHANDIGARH: At least 100 workers at a factory in the Dharuhera industrial area in Haryana's Rewari district reportedly sustained burn injuries on Saturday following a boiler blast in the factory, the police said.

The blast reportedly occurred at the Life-Long factory at around 7 p.m., after which several fire-tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The injured have been shifted to the local hospitals.

Further details are awaited.

