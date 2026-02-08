10 missing tribal children of Jharkhand rescued from Bihar’s Gaya

"After we received information that some children had been kept there following their rescue by the Gaya police, I rushed there with my team. Upon arrival at the child home, we matched the details, and also confirmed their identities via video calls to their respective guardians and brought them back,” Singh said.

He said that it was found during the investigation that on January 31, about 60-70 people from their hamlet had gone to attend the shraddh ceremony in Parsabad, which is about 4 km away. Except for these 10 children, everyone returned.