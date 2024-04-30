10 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur-Kanker Border; weapons recovered

KANKER: At least 10 Maoists, including three female members, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur Narayanpur-Kanker Border on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the police, a joint party of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) jawans had left for a Maoist operation in Abujmarh of the Narayanpur and Kanker border area on Monday.

The encounter between Maoists and a joint security team of the DRG and the STF broke out in a forest at around 6 am today.

"During the operation, an encounter took place between the police party and Maoists in the forest between the village Tekmeta and Kakur at 6 am on April 30. During the search of the incident site after the encounter, bodies of a total of 10 Maoist cadres including 3 female Maoists have been recovered, which are being identified," it added.

A huge quantity of weapons, including one AK 47, have also been recovered from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 17, 29 Naxals were killed in the encounter before they could execute a major incident as a part of their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC).

"Following inputs about the presence of hardcore cadres, including Shankar, Lalita and Rupi in the Maad area falling in Kanker district and their plans to create a disturbance during the election, security forces mobilised, resulting in the biggest breakthrough on the naxal front," said Pakhanjur Station House Officer (SHO) Laxman Kewat, who was among officers leading the team.