10 killed, 17 injured in rain-related incidents in UP; 63 districts record excess rain

In Kannauj, 20 kutcha houses were damaged due to incessant rain, Additional District Magistrate Devendra Singh said, adding that no deaths had been reported in the district.

In Gorakhpur, four people were killed and 14 injured in incidents involving uprooted trees, officials said.

In Gajarhiya Tola of Lakshmipur II village in Campierganj, an old sal tree fell on a hut around 4 pm, killing Subhash (55), Gyanmati Devi (45) and Kishan Prajapati (13). Two others, Rammilan and Sirjavati, sustained serious injuries.

Several villagers had taken shelter in the hut when the tree fell during the storm. Local residents removed the debris and rescued the injured. The SDM and police officials reached the spot and supervised relief operations.

In another incident in the Gagaha area, a mahua tree fell on Bhim Kumar Vishwakarma near Siyar Mod, killing him on the spot.

In Jatepur Dakshini locality, an around 80-year-old pakad tree fell on a house in Kali Mandir Gali, injuring four people – Suresh, Subhash, Munni and Chunni. Around 12 people were inside the house at the time.

The tree also damaged electricity poles, disrupting power supply. Electricity was disconnected before rescue operations began.

District Magistrate Deepak Meena and Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh visited the district hospital to enquire about the injured. Relief and restoration work was continuing, officials said.

According to weather data, Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning. Farrukhabad received 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar recorded 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times their normal rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with rain and thundershowers likely at several places on Sunday.