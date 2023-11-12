Begin typing your search...

10 injured after speeding vehicle meets with accident in J-K's Poonch

The vehicle was on its way from the Poonch sector to Bandi Chechiyan village in Poonch.

ByANI|12 Nov 2023 12:56 PM GMT
10 injured after speeding vehicle meets with accident in J-K's Poonch
POONCH: As many as 10 people were injured after a speeding vehicle met with an accident near the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official.

"10 people have been injured. Eight of them are elderly, and two are children. They have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is stable now", an official told ANI.

Prima facie, as per the official, the cause of the accident was speeding.

Further details are awaited.

