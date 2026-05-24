10 drown while collecting mussels in river in Karnataka, PM condoles deaths

Expressing grief, President Droupadi Murmu said the incident was "very distressing".

"I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," she said on X.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply pained to hear about the mishap in Karwar district.

"My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, he said.

Mourning the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a solatium of Rs five lakh to the next to the kin of each victim.

According to police sources, around 14 people from Shirali village had entered the river to collect mussels, a seasonal activity practised by local communities along riverbanks and coastal regions.