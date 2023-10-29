Begin typing your search...

1 killed, several injured as two trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

Local authorities have launched rescue and relief operation. Officials of East Coast Railway have rushed to the accident site.

ByIANSIANS|29 Oct 2023 3:25 PM GMT
VISAKHAPATNAM: One passenger was killed while several others were injured after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

Few bogies of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after Palasa Express collided with it near Kantakapalli in Kothavalasa ‘mandal’ (block).


Further details were awaited.

IANS

