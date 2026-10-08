Nana Patekar passes away: A look at the legendary actor's fine career, iconic performances and Marathi cinema legacy

For the uninitiated, the actor studied at the Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai and was actively involved in theatre.

He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. His early years saw him moving between Hindi and Marathi cinema, with his Marathi film debut coming with Sinhasan in 1979. He then appeared in Marathi films including Bhalu, Raghu Maina and Savitri.

Nana Patekar had already appeared in many films, but his career gained significant momentum with N. Chandra's Ankush in 1986.

The film saw him portraying a character rooted in the struggles and frustrations of ordinary people.