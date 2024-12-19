Anna University to begin one-year monitoring survey of Kodungaiyur dumpyard in January

CHENNAI: To find the current pollution level, Anna University will be carrying out an environmental monitoring survey soon at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard. The Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University, has been assigned to carry out the survey.

A senior professor from the institution told DT Next that experts would carry out a monthly environmental monitoring survey of the dumpyard.

“The project will have seven types of monitoring activities within the site and outside periphery of 500-metre radius including ambient air quality, noise monitoring and groundwater monitoring. The surface water monitoring will collect information in the site, and also around 2 km radius from the site,” he added.

Samples will be collected every month according to the specification, and leachate monitoring will also be conducted. “There will be a separate monitoring system for odour and bio-earth of the soil at the site,” stated the professor. “The university will engage experts for the monthly survey, which is likely to begin from January, and it will continue for 12 months. The report will be submitted to the university and accordingly, authorities in the State government will take steps to resolve the issues.”

The dumpyard is spread over an area of 343 acres of which 252 acres have been used to dump waste for the past 40 years. At least 66.52 lakhs MT of solid waste has been dumped there.