DT Next Anniversary Special: Editor's Note

“What is in it for the people?” All of just seven words, this simple question guides us at DT Next every day. It helps reporters and photojournalists sharpen their focus while pursuing any information, and it serves as the whetstone on which each of those reports and photographs are sharpened by the editors at all levels. Holding true to this as the basic mandate has helped the newspaper emerge as one of the important voices of the people of Chennai in the last eight years. A year ago, in the anniversary note that we wrote to you, the reader, we had promised to continue keeping the citizens of Chennai at the core of everything that we do. Though rare, there have also been criticisms as well, which kept us rooted to our purpose. Now, as we enter the ninth year, we at DT Next do not see a reason to change the core principle on which we have been operating. Because we don’t believe in change for the sake of change; what we aspire is to transform - as a product and also as professionals.

