Zoo worker’s fingers cut off by machine

CHENNAI: A 62-year-old worker at Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur had his fingers on the left hand cut off in an accident while operating a bamboo cutting machine on the zoo premises on Saturday.

The injured worker was identified as Rathnakumar. He had retired after predominantly working in the snake enclosure and he was hired again as a temporary contract worker and continued working in the zoo, police sources said.

The incident happened on Saturday when Rathnakumar was asked to cut bamboo stems to set up a picket fence outside the snake.

The elderly man’s left wrist got stuck in the machine and all his fingers were chopped off severely damaging his left hand. On hearing his screams, the other co-workers came to his rescue and rushed him to a private hospital nearby, where he was under treatment.

The authorities of Vandalur Zoo have initiated investigations into the incident. The Otteri Police too have registered a case and are investigating.