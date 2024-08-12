Zomato ordered to pay Chennai man 15K fine for missing dosa-uttapam set

CHENNAI: A district consumer complaints redressal commission has ordered food delivery platform Zomato to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 to a Chennai resident over an incomplete food order, according to a media report.

Anand Sekhar from Tiruvallur lodged a complaint against the food delivery platform after he found a dosa and uttapam set to be missing from his total food order amounting to Rs 498. He had made the order for the food items from a local restaurant through the Zomato mobile app in August last year.

As he didn't get support from customer executives, Anand filed a case with the district consumer complaints redressal commission in Tiruvallur.

Zomato in its defence argued that it wasn't responsible for the quality of food or for the completeness of the order as it was only facilitating it.

But the commission emphasised that it was indeed Zomato's responsibility to ensure the accurate delivery of the food since it had collected Rs 73 as delivery fees from the customer.

Latha Maheshwari, the president of the commission, also said that Zomato's terms and conditions allowed it to place orders on behalf of customers and because it had collected service charges from Anand, his contract was directly with Zomato and not the restaurant.

The commission then directed Zomato to refund Anand with Rs 498 for the food order he spent on along with the Rs 10,000 for the mental distress caused and Rs 5,000 to cover his legal expenses.