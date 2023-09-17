YouTuber TTF Vasan injured after bike stunt goes wrong

CHENNAI: YouTuber and Motovlogger, TTF Vasan suffered injuries after his attempted bike stunt went wrong along a service road of Chennai- Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram on Sunday.



A video of the accident is becoming viral on social media.

Police sources said that Vasan was on his way to Coimbatore, where he is based in his motorbike when the accident happened.

He had attempted a Wheelie (a manoeuver by which the motorbike is ridden with the front wheel off the ground for a short distance) when he lost control.

A video of the accident shows the rider thrown off the highway onto the thickets along the service road while the bike itself toppled and did a cartwheel and fell a few metres of Vasan.

Fortunately, Vasan survived the fall and was reached and moved to a private hospital nearby where he is being treated.

The motovlogger has had his fair share of run-ins with the law and has been booked by police in more than one district for offences such as overspeeding.