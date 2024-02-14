Youths held while trying to deposit Rs 5 L cash in ATM

CHENNAI: Two youths who tried to deposit more than Rs 5 lakh cash in the ATM kiosk on MKN Road in Alandur were detained by the police in Alandur on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, Rabhi (23) and Mohamed Yasen (22) of Malappuram from Kerala working in the city visited the ATM and were depositing cash for a long time. They had many bundles of currency notes with them and were depositing them one by one.

Soon the public grew suspicious and informed the St Thomas Mount police station. Cops visited the spot and detained them both. During inquiry, they told the police that a person from Parry’s corner would give them a bag full of cash daily and ask them to deposit it in different accounts. He would pay them Rs 600 every day after completing the work.

They told the police that they had already deposited Rs 15 lakh in various ATMs in Ashok Pillar and its surrounding areas and then came to Alandur to deposit another Rs 15 lakh. The duo had deposited Rs 5 lakh in Alandur and had Rs 10 lakh with them.

The police seized the money and 2 mobile phones from them. They were handed to the Income Tax department. Investigation is on.