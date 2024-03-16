Youth’s bike, phone robbed at knifepoint; Two held near Puzhal

CHENNAI: Police on Friday arrested two persons who threatened a 22-year-old youth at knifepoint and escaped with his two wheeler and phone near Puzhal two weeks ago.

The victim, A Vijay (22) of Red Hills was riding back home in his bike along the Maduravoyal-Puzhal bypass road when three persons who came in another bike intercepted Vijay.

Holding a knife against him, the trio made him get off his motorbike and asked him to let go of his mobile phone too and fled the scene with his bike.

Puzhal Police registered a case based on Vijay’s complaint and after sustained investigations, police arrested K Dineshraj (24) and S Bharatkumar (22)- both from Panruti, Cuddalore district.

On investigation, it was revealed that there are theft cases against both the above accused at Nellikuppam Police Station.

Further investigation revealed that, the one more accused Ganesh, who was involved in the case, was already arrested in a criminal case at JJ Nagar Police Station and is in judicial custody.