'Youth who loves modernity, should also accept tradition'

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Environment, Forest, Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a beacon of hope to those who are toiling the society and urged the youth who love modernity should also accept our tradition.



"India should be proud to have a dedicated Prime Minister who has been upholding the rights of the marginalised, the poor and the needy. Due to his strong leadership, the country has been on a global pedestal in all the fields, " Bhupender said while addressing after the inauguration of the PM Vishwakarma scheme here.

Referring to the ancient language Tamil, the union minister said that It was the Prime Minister's decision to honour the language (Tamil) by having the sceptre (Sengol) at the New Parliament.

"Tamil Nadu is a dynamic land in the field of art, culture, education and industry. In such a land, Vishwakarma project has come as an effort to improve the quality of life of arts and crafts artists. By doing this, the skills of those artists will go to a more global platform and improve. The development of traditional arts and crafts artists will surely reverberate in the art and culture of Tamil Nadu. The younger generation who love modernity should also accept our tradition. That will lead to the quality of life of artists and the development of the country, " he added.



Lauding Chennai, the union minister said that the state capital is the epitome of culture. "Positive thinking, perseverance and progress should be possible in the life of artists. Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, is the epitome of culture. Artists such as carpenters, blacksmiths, sculptors will find livelihood through this Vishwakarma scheme. So artists should participate more and benefit from this project, " Yadav noted.