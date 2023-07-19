Youth tries to take his clothes from cable, electrocuted

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old youth was electrocuted when he tried to take his clothes from the overhead electric cable in Chromepet on Monday. The deceased was identified as Madhavan of Tiruvarur, an undergraduate mechanical engineer who had arrived in Chennai last week looking for a job. He was staying with his friends in Chromepet.

On Monday evening, Madhavan returned home and went to the terrace to take his clothes. There, he found one of his clothes stuck in the overhead electrical cable. He took a 5-foot iron rod and tried to take the cloth.

When the rod touched the electric cable, Madhavan was electrocuted and thrown away. Soon, friends rushed him to the nearby private hospital but there the doctors declared he was brought dead.

The Chromepet police sent the body for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.