Youth protest continuation of Paranur toll plaza, held

The protestors said that the toll plaza located on the Chennai –Tiruchy National Highway continues to operate illegally despite its license expiring in 2019 itself.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Sep 2023 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-01 22:30:47.0  )
Indian Democratic Youth Association members protesting near Paranur toll plaza on Friday

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Paranur when more than 50 members of the Indian Democratic Youth Association staged a protest demanding the state and district administration to remove the Paranur toll plaza whose license has expired years ago.

The protestors said that the toll plaza located on the Chennai –Tiruchy National Highway continues to operate illegally despite its license expiring in 2019 itself. On information, Chengalpattu police arrested the agitators and detained them in a wedding hall.

ChennaiParanur toll plazaYouth protestChennai –Tiruchy National HighwayChengalpattu
DTNEXT Bureau

