Youth murdered in Thalambur, body dumped in bushes

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was murdered and his body was dumped in the bushes near Thalambur on Thursday.

On Thursday, locals noticed a body of a young man in the bushes near the Mambakkam Tasmac shop and informed the Thalambur police station.

Soon the police who visited the spot retrieved the body and they found there were injuries in the body and he was attacked using beer bottles.

Later during the investigation, the police identified the deceased as Loganathan of Madurapakkam in Selaiyur. Police said Loganathan was arrested two years ago for murdering an elderly woman and snatching her mobile phone and Rs 700 from her in Madurapakkam.

Loganathan was recently released on bail and was working in the fuel station in Manapakkam. The police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and a case has been registered to identify who murdered Loganathan and what is the reason behind the murder.